Insurance replacement, dealership repair, corporate, retail rentals available
Our customer service team is available to answer any questions or concerns you may have. We specialize in helping you with insurance claims and getting a rental car set up from the adjustor.
At Drive365 Rent A Car, we offer competitive rates and flexible rental options to fit your budget and schedule. We also offer discounts for long-term rentals and special promotions throughout the year.
RENTER REQUIREMENTS POLICY
All renters and additional drivers must be 21 or older. All renters must have a valid driver’s license and a major credit card or debit card in their name. Individuals with learners’ or instructional permits are not eligible to rent. This is only a summary. For additional details, please reference the Driver’s License Information Policy.
AGE
The underage surcharge for drivers between the ages of 21 and 24 is $15 per day. Renters between the ages of 21 and 24 may rent the following vehicle classes: Economy through Full Size cars, Cargo and Minivans, Pickup Trucks, and Compact, Small and Standard SUVs with seating up to 5 passengers.
DEBIT CARD
Debit cards are accepted at time of rental under the following conditions:
Other than the renter’s spouse or domestic partner, no other additional drivers are allowed.
Renters using a debit card may rent the following vehicle classes: Economy through Full Size cars, Cargo and Minivans, Pickup Trucks, and Compact, Small and Standard SUVs with seating up to 5 passengers.
If using a debit card for any amounts owed, the available funds in the account associated with Renter’s debit card will be reduced by those amounts. Additionally, Renter is responsible for any overdraft fees incurred.
Please read the Forms of Payment policy (see below) for additional details pertaining to the use of debit cards at this location.
INSURANCE VERIFICATION
At the time of rental, Renter must provide evidence of a transferrable auto collision, comprehensive and liability policy for rental
FORMS OF PAYMENT POLICY
The following forms of payment are accepted for the rental.
VISA®
MasterCard®
American Express®
Discover Network®
Debit Card
The Estimated Total for the rental on the Review & Reserve screen and/or in the email reservation confirmation will be charged to the form of payment provided by Renter. If the rental as reserved is modified, the estimated total amount for the rental may change and would still be charged to the form of payment provided by Renter.
At the time of the rental, Renter will sign a rental contract (the “Contract”) which applies to the rental and includes a Rental Agreement Summary and the Additional Terms and Conditions.
DEPOSIT AMOUNT
To account for Renter potentially incurring additional amounts owed under the Contract, a deposit of $250 will be required from Renter at the time of the rental.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Renter must use an above listed form of payment for the deposit amount. The deposit amount will not be available for use by Renter and/or refunded to Renter until after the vehicle has been returned.
If Renter incurs additional amounts owed under the Contract, those additional amounts may be deducted from Renter’s deposit amount, if applicable. If those additional amounts are not deducted from the deposit amount, if applicable, they will be charged to the form of payment provided by Renter at the time of rental unless Renter provides a different above listed form of payment to be charged.
If using a debit card for any of the above amounts, the available funds in the account associated with Renter’s debit card will be reduced by those amounts. Additionally, Renter is responsible for any overdraft fees incurred.
Money orders and prepaid cards are not acceptable forms of payment at the time of rental, including for the deposit amount, but may be used to pay any amounts due at the end of the rental after the vehicle has been returned.
We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.
511 Monticello Street, Somerset, Kentucky 42501, United States
Open today
08:00 am – 05:30 pm
