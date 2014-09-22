RENTER REQUIREMENTS POLICY

All renters and additional drivers must be 21 or older. All renters must have a valid driver’s license and a major credit card or debit card in their name. Individuals with learners’ or instructional permits are not eligible to rent. This is only a summary. For additional details, please reference the Driver’s License Information Policy.



AGE



The underage surcharge for drivers between the ages of 21 and 24 is $15 per day. Renters between the ages of 21 and 24 may rent the following vehicle classes: Economy through Full Size cars, Cargo and Minivans, Pickup Trucks, and Compact, Small and Standard SUVs with seating up to 5 passengers.



DEBIT CARD



Debit cards are accepted at time of rental under the following conditions:

the name and address shown on the renter’s driver’s license must match their current home address;

the address must be within 50 miles of Drive 365 Rent A Car office.

renters must present two of the following items, each of which must indicate the renter’s current home address: a utility bill, cellular phone bill, paycheck or paystub, an original declaration page from an active auto insurance policy. Utility bill(s), cellular phone bill(s) and paycheck or paystub must be originals and dated within 30 days.

Active duty military personnel are exempt from address requirements.

Other than the renter’s spouse or domestic partner, no other additional drivers are allowed.

Renters using a debit card may rent the following vehicle classes: Economy through Full Size cars, Cargo and Minivans, Pickup Trucks, and Compact, Small and Standard SUVs with seating up to 5 passengers.

If using a debit card for any amounts owed, the available funds in the account associated with Renter’s debit card will be reduced by those amounts. Additionally, Renter is responsible for any overdraft fees incurred.

Please read the Forms of Payment policy (see below) for additional details pertaining to the use of debit cards at this location.

INSURANCE VERIFICATION

At the time of rental, Renter must provide evidence of a transferrable auto collision, comprehensive and liability policy for rental

FORMS OF PAYMENT POLICY

The following forms of payment are accepted for the rental.

VISA®

MasterCard®

American Express®

Discover Network®

Debit Card

The Estimated Total for the rental on the Review & Reserve screen and/or in the email reservation confirmation will be charged to the form of payment provided by Renter. If the rental as reserved is modified, the estimated total amount for the rental may change and would still be charged to the form of payment provided by Renter.

At the time of the rental, Renter will sign a rental contract (the “Contract”) which applies to the rental and includes a Rental Agreement Summary and the Additional Terms and Conditions.

DEPOSIT AMOUNT

To account for Renter potentially incurring additional amounts owed under the Contract, a deposit of $250 will be required from Renter at the time of the rental.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Renter must use an above listed form of payment for the deposit amount. The deposit amount will not be available for use by Renter and/or refunded to Renter until after the vehicle has been returned.

If Renter incurs additional amounts owed under the Contract, those additional amounts may be deducted from Renter’s deposit amount, if applicable. If those additional amounts are not deducted from the deposit amount, if applicable, they will be charged to the form of payment provided by Renter at the time of rental unless Renter provides a different above listed form of payment to be charged.

If using a debit card for any of the above amounts, the available funds in the account associated with Renter’s debit card will be reduced by those amounts. Additionally, Renter is responsible for any overdraft fees incurred.

Money orders and prepaid cards are not acceptable forms of payment at the time of rental, including for the deposit amount, but may be used to pay any amounts due at the end of the rental after the vehicle has been returned.



